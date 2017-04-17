Best Shoes to Wear Now Based on Your Horoscope

View Slideshow Shop shoes based on your horoscope. Farfetch/Pinterest

Some say astrology is a sham, but there is undoubtedly something fun about reading your horoscope and wondering if there’s truth to it. So whether you read your horoscope religiously or you’re not sure about astrology, have some fun with us, and read on to see what shoes you should be sporting this Aries season and for the rest of the month.

Speaking of: If you were born from March 21 to April 19, then you are an Aries. This month, you should do what comes naturally to you. Listen to your instincts and be smart. With that said, we think it would be smart to wear these studded Balenciaga sandals.

Balenciaga Studded Chunky-Heel Cage Sandal. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Balenciaga Studded Chunky-Heel Cage Sandal, $661; bergdorfgoodman.com

If you’re a Taurus, you should be feeling new and improved this month, so we suggest you slip into these crisp, clean kicks from Roger Vivier.

Roger Vivier Leather Strass Buckle Sneaker. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Roger Vivier Leather Strass Buckle Sneaker, $1,325; bergdorfgoodman.com

If you’re a Gemini, then there’s a good chance you’re feeling more playful and cheerful this month. With your inner child out to play, it’s best to wear sneakers so you can let yourself go.

Puma Suede Platform Core Sneaker. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Puma Suede Platform Core Sneaker, $99.95; nordstrom.com

