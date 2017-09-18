These Styles Are the Most Searched Boots Now on Pinterest

(L-R): Boots by GIvenchy, Sam Edelman, Balenciaga and Off-White. Net-a-porter.com

Based on Pinterest trend reports, the site’s users search ankle boots and thigh-high boots more than any other footwear style. It’s interesting that the two most popular footwear styles among “Pinners” are the two extremes of boots — no calf-high boots or knee boots, just the shortest and the tallest.

So why is it that these two styles are searched for so much? Typically, Pinners use the platform to search “how to wear,” learning new ideas for styling their favorite items for various occasions.

So it makes sense that these two styles are the most popular among Pinners; both boots are ideal focal points around which to build an outfit. If styled properly, both boots can be statement-making essentials.

Its short height allows the ankle boot to be the most versatile style. It can be worn with a bare leg, over jeans, with high socks or folded socks, with tights — the options are almost endless.

Gianvito Rossi Patent and matte-leather ankle boots, $995; Net-a-porter.com

Styling options for thigh-high boots are not as vast as with the ankle boot. The shoe itself takes up half the wearer’s leg, leaving very little room for extra creativity. Still, one can consider different options of trousers or tights to pair with the style.

Stuart Weitzman Lowland suede over-the-knee boots, $800; Net-a-porter.com

It seems that Pinterest users do know what they’re “pinning” about — both ankle boots and thigh-high boots can be styled in so many ways, so it’s crucial to share styling ideas and ways to wear.

