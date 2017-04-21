13 Chic Bridesmaids Shoes Under $100

Being a bridesmaid can get really expensive, but you don’t have to spend your whole paycheck on shoes.
There are plenty of pretty options under $100 that will pair perfectly with any dress. Aldo offers a simple nude suede sandal that is currently on sale for just $45. Other neutral options include Steve Madden’s patent strappy sandals and Nina’s cream mesh heels.
Steve Madden sandal, $80; stevemadden.com
Nina sandal, $89; nordstrom.com
Nine West and Vince Camuto offer pretty blush pairs.
Nine West sandal, $89; ninewest.com
Looking for a bit of color? Betsey Johnson’s pink satin sandal fits the bill, as does Nina’s red bow pump.
Betsey Johnson sandal, $99; lordandtaylor.com
Chinese Laundry and Steve Madden offer metallic pairs to add a bit of shine to your look.
Chinese Laundry sandal, $70; zappos.com
Click through the gallery to shop more picks under $100.
