Thousands Line Up in Moscow for a Chance to Buy a Pair of Kanye West’s Yeezy Sneakers

An Adidas in Moscow raffled off the chance to buy Yeezy sneakers. Instagram (@leito88_leito88)

Russians turned out in the thousands to score a pair of Kanye West’s coveted Yeezy sneakers in Moscow.

Over the weekend, the Russian capital’s Adidas flagship store drew a crowd of almost 3,000 people after the brand announced it would sell 150 pairs of its Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers. Designed in collaboration between the brand and the rapper, the sneakers have a retail price of $220, but often resell for as much as $2,000 due to their popularity and limited nature.

Located by Moscow’s Kuznetsky Bridge, the Adidas store raffled off 150 chances to buy a pair of the sneakers for 17,000 rubles (roughly $287 at the current exchange rate) by having people enter their names in a mobile app. To register, shoppers had to wait in line on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 in front of the shop. Many then returned to find out who the lucky entrants allowed to make a purchase were.

Over two days, the event for the shoes drew many more people than the planners initially anticipated. (The shoes are typically available only from time to time in limited quantities in Moscow boutiques.) Instagram users at the scene wrote that some visitors stayed in the line for more than 10 hours and even into the night.