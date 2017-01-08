Viola Davis Red Carpet Evolution at the Golden Globes

View Slideshow REX Shutterstock

It’s hard to believe that Viola Davis has yet to snag a golden globe. Nominated the past two years in a row for her role as Annalise Keating on the hit ABC show How to Get Away with Murder and then again in 2012 for The Help and again in 2009 for Doubt, the actress is nominated for her fifth time this year for her work in Fences.

And while we can’t wait to see if she’ll finally take home a golden statue this time around, we’re equally as excited to see what she wears.

Last year, the star was incandescent in this gorgeous gown by Marchesa. She looked like something from another galaxy.

Then in 2015, Viola walked the red carpet in this stunning scarlet rhinestone-embellished dress by Donna Karan Atelier.

Back in 2012, the actress donned a wine colored grecian style Emilio Pucci gown, with a high slit showing off Jimmy Choo heels.

And back in 2009, Davis went for a low-cut number from Max Azria.

While the star usually goes for a formal approach with full-length ballgowns at the Golden Globes, at other award ceremonies she’s stepped out with some amazing footwear. Here’s FN’s top 3 picks of her best shoe style moments on other red carpets.

Viola Davis at the 2012 BAFTAs. REX Shutterstock

Viola Davis at the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards. REX Shutterstock