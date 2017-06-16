North West Wears Leopard-Print Faux Fur Slides to Celebrate Her Birthday

View Slideshow North West wearing Converse in an Instagram photo posted by Kim Kardashian West. Instagram/Kim Kardashian West

North West celebrated her fourth birthday on Thursday in style. She was spotted leaving a birthday celebration with her mom, Kim Kardashian West, her brother, Saint, and her dad, Kanye West. North enjoyed a frozen pop as she left her party wearing a dress with Snoop Dogg’s face printed on the front, over a black t-shirt with a pair of leopard-print faux fur slides.

No matter if North probably doesn’t know who Snoop Dogg is, she still looked quite trendy in this look. Her cousin, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, was also there wearing white faux fur slides. Kardashian West carried Saint in her arms — the 1-year-old was wearing white Yeezy sneakers.

North and the fam leaving her Birthday Party 😭😍❤ #northwest #kimkardashianwest A post shared by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Kardashian West was super casual in gray sweatpants, a white tank top and Adidas Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. This is far from the first time North has worn faux fur slides. She’s been spotted several times wearing pairs by kids’ brand AKID. She’s also a fan of Vans, Converse, Dr. Martens and, of course, Yeezys.

