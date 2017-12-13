Barcelona’s Messi and Suárez Surround Themselves With Golden Shoes in Epic Twitter Photo

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Rex Shutterstock

Soccer players and golden shoes are a winning combination.

On Wednesday, FC Barcelona posted a photo of its star players Lionel “Leo” Messi and Luis Suárez surrounded by golden shoes on Twitter.

“2 friends 6 Golden Shoes… and counting!” the soccer club posted on its account.

Shaped like a cleat, the European Golden Shoe award is given to the top goalscorer of the major European leagues each year. In the photo, Messi had on a pair of Adidas Skystalker Nemeziz 17+ 360 Agility cleats while Suárez wore a pair of the brand’s Skystalker X17+ 360 Speed. In the past, Adidas has released limited numbers of cleats inspired by the ones Messi wears on the court.

Messi has taken home four of the trophies in the image while Suárez brought home two. Suárez was the one to present Messi with the award when he won his latest this November.

Orgulloso de poder entregarte el premio, chaval!!!!!! Muy feliz por vos y bien merecido lo tenés 👏👏👏👏 FELICITACIONES y por muchos más 💪⚽ @leomessi Proud to give you this award!!!!!! Very happy for you, you deserve it 👏👏👏👏 CONGRATULATIONS and for many more 💪⚽ @leomessi A post shared by Luis Suarez (@luissuarez9) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:54am PST

Both players brought the original golden shoes from their homes for the photograph. The image will also be the cover of the next issue of Barça magazine.