Mariah Carey’s Casual Day Out in Adidas Tee and Platforms

Mariah Carey proved that opposites attract.
On Thursday in Los Angeles, the superstar singer wore a casual hooded jacket and ripped jeans. But in true Mimi fashion, she polished the getup off with towering black platform heels.
A signature Adidas Trefoil was subtly spotted on a crop top underneath Carey’s jacket. She recently sported the athletic brand with Sophia Webster’s butterfly-wing heels in another successfully juxtaposed outfit at the Kids’ Choice Awards.
The shoe diva was all smiles, even in the windy weather.
This is her first sighting since posting a touching family photo with ex Nick Cannon on Instagram. Could that explain her high spirits?
