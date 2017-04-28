Mariah Carey’s Casual Day Out in Adidas Tee and Platforms

Mariah Carey performing on New Year's Eve. REX Shutterstock

Mariah Carey proved that opposites attract.

On Thursday in Los Angeles, the superstar singer wore a casual hooded jacket and ripped jeans. But in true Mimi fashion, she polished the getup off with towering black platform heels.

A signature Adidas Trefoil was subtly spotted on a crop top underneath Carey’s jacket. She recently sported the athletic brand with Sophia Webster’s butterfly-wing heels in another successfully juxtaposed outfit at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

@MariahCarey spotted in Beverly Hills today #MariahCarey #Mariah #MIMI #MC #MariahTrends #BeverlyHills #Cali #California A post shared by Mariah Trends (@mariahtrends) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

The shoe diva was all smiles, even in the windy weather.

😍👑💋 #issaSnack A post shared by 👑Shady Like Mariah🌴 (@queenofshademc) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

This is her first sighting since posting a touching family photo with ex Nick Cannon on Instagram. Could that explain her high spirits?

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

