Manolo Blahnik Has Some Thoughts on Melania Trump’s Choice of Hurricane Harvey Heels

Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump heading to Texas to visit individuals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. REX Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik had some things to say about the heels Melania Trump wore on a trip to visit Hurricane Harvey victims.

In August, the first lady was photographed wearing a pair of Blahnik’s BB pumps while meeting flood victims in Houston. The choice of shoes sparked outrage on Twitter, where many called Trump’s choice to wear 4-inch nude Blahnik stilettos to visit people who lost their homes in heavy floods inappropriate.

The designer of the legendary heel recently weighed in on the issue by defending Trump’s choice to wear the shoes she wants.

“I don’t think she’s insensitive,” Blahnik said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “I think she’s working nonstop to make it work — possibly she was just wearing the shoes she left New York in.”

Blahnik, who worked with Trump for years before her husband became president, has continued to dress her even as high-profile designers like Marc Jacobs, Phillip Lim and Tom Ford have declined to do so as a stance against Donald Trump’s aggressive politics.

Blahnik, however, said that he doesn’t really “give a damn about that” — and called Trump, who later changed into a pair of white sneakers and a Flotus hat, “a beauty.”

“They should just get rid of everybody and keep her. Aesthetically, I mean, I’m not talking about politics — I don’t give a damn about that, and I don’t know much about it,” Blahnik told the British publication.

