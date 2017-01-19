Kolor’s Fall 2017 Teva-Style Sandals Feature Patchwork Fur and Suede

Kolor fall '17 collection. View Slideshow
Kolor fall '17 collection.
Junichi Abe’s men’s fall collection for Kolor was a mélange of textures that felt gloriously raw.

Footwear was as Neanderthal as they come, and the main event was a sandal-clog hybrid with an upper made from patchwork fur and suede. It fastened at the back with Velcro straps that recalled a Teva-style sandal.

One imagines that if cavemen had worn shoes, these would have worked but, as it was, they went equally well with socks and pants on a runway. The alternative shoe style was a Chelsea boot done in patchwork suede which made for a more urbane look. Fur accents and patchwork detailing also found their way onto the pockets and trims of many of the garments.

“I wanted the collection to feel unfinished and not complete,” said the designer after the show. “Not sophisticated and not beautiful but I like that this season.”

Abe is the husband of Sacai designer Chitose Abe, who is slated to show her own collection Saturday.

