All the Christian Louboutin Shoes at the Jenny Packham Runway Show

View Slideshow Jenny Packham Fall '17. REX Shutterstock

With the etherial, feminine crepe; floral cutouts; sequin; silk chiffon and lace Jenny Packham sent down the runway at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, we couldn’t help imagine Kate Middleton, one of the designer’s biggest fans, in one of these fall 2017 looks. Composed of mainly cocktail and evening dresses, the collection had a distinctly royal feel as it was the “heritage collection,” inspired by the idiosyncrasies and clichés that define the British identity.

And as for the shoes, they were a traditional pointy-toe Christian Louboutin heel of varying heights. The first eye-catching style to hit the runway was an irreverent crimson mesh pump paired with fishnet tights. A nod to the iconic fashion of the British punk music movement? Perhaps.

Jenny Packham Fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

This shoe also came in black and nude, paired with delicate, whimsical tea-length dresses awards season darling and Jenny Packham shopper Millie Bobby Brown might wear on the red carpet. A more subdued, sensible pump (in satin with a lower heel) was shown with everything from a cream calf-length pencil skirt and silky top with the words “Pearly Queen” to a flouncy, floor-length marigold confection.

Jenny Packham Fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

Jenny Packham Fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

For this look and a handful of others replete with trains dragging behind, it was clear the satin shoes were meant to complement, not distract. We can already see the Duchess picking out one of these British glam numbers — er, the tartan dresses in particular — for her next big to-do.

Jenny Packham Fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

Jenny Packham Fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

To view the full collection, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW