Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox and Tracee Ellis Ross Shimmer in Metallics at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

By /
Nicole Kidman, Glamour Women of the View Slideshow
Nicole Kidman attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Rex Shutterstock

In its annual celebration of some of today’s most influential fashion, media and political personalities, Glamour Magazine rolled out the red carpet for a night of celebrities and awards.

Bella Hadid, Glamour Women of the Year Awards Bella Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Related
The 5 Best Sneaker Boots Out Now

Comedian Samantha Bee, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, fashion editor Anna Wintour and daughter Bee Shaffer, actresses Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross, star gymnast Aly Raisman, and repeated tennis champion Serena Williams were some of the most famous famous faces honored the event.

Anna Wintour, Glamour Women of the Year Awards Anna Wintour Rex Shutterstock

It was a high-style affair, with stars sporting everything from bejeweled ball gowns to metallic cocktail dresses and bright tuxedo pantsuits on the red carpet. In terms of shoes, metallics and fur also featured prominently at the event — at least three stars were seen rocking  silver metallic pumps with their red carpet looks.

Gigi Hadid, Glamour Women of the Year Awards Gigi Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Top looks from the night also included Gigi Hadid’s beige lace dress with trailing floor-length sleeves, Kidman’s black tiered gown boasting a bustier with a flying bird appliqué, and Imam’s body-hugging grape dress with an extravagant crepe collar. Laverne Cox stunned in a floor-length glitter and lace number while Ross also surprised with her shimmering asymmetrical red dress and matching heels.

Laverne Cox, Glamour Women of the Year Awards Laverne Cox Rex Shutterstock

See more of the best looks from the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in our photo gallery above.