Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox and Tracee Ellis Ross Shimmer in Metallics at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

View Slideshow Nicole Kidman attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Rex Shutterstock

In its annual celebration of some of today’s most influential fashion, media and political personalities, Glamour Magazine rolled out the red carpet for a night of celebrities and awards.

Bella Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Comedian Samantha Bee, supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, fashion editor Anna Wintour and daughter Bee Shaffer, actresses Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross, star gymnast Aly Raisman, and repeated tennis champion Serena Williams were some of the most famous famous faces honored the event.

Anna Wintour Rex Shutterstock

It was a high-style affair, with stars sporting everything from bejeweled ball gowns to metallic cocktail dresses and bright tuxedo pantsuits on the red carpet. In terms of shoes, metallics and fur also featured prominently at the event — at least three stars were seen rocking silver metallic pumps with their red carpet looks.

Gigi Hadid Rex Shutterstock

Top looks from the night also included Gigi Hadid’s beige lace dress with trailing floor-length sleeves, Kidman’s black tiered gown boasting a bustier with a flying bird appliqué, and Imam’s body-hugging grape dress with an extravagant crepe collar. Laverne Cox stunned in a floor-length glitter and lace number while Ross also surprised with her shimmering asymmetrical red dress and matching heels.

Laverne Cox Rex Shutterstock

