All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at London Fashion Week Fall 2017

After skipping through the New York snow in everything from sneakers to stilettos, notable stars flew across the pond to the next destination in the fashion week lineup: London. Powerhouse designers of the U.K. held shows from February 17-21st, all which drew celebrities to the front row.

Sofia Richie shined in a sheer baby blue top and sporty camouflage pants from Topshop, next to actress Yara Shahidi, designer Olivia Palermo, and musician Will.i.am at the Topshop Unique show.

Katy Perry drew a crowd at with her new blond hairdo and printed coat at the Christoper Kane show.

At Burberry, both Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn played the model-off-duty card and opted for the front row scene.

