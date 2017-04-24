Meet the Next Generation of Shoe Designers

FIT student Den Ly wins FFANY's Joseph C. Moore Scholarship Courtesy of FFANY.

The Fashion Footwear Association of New York and Arsutoria School in Milan have named the winner and finalists of the 2017 Joseph C. Moore Footwear Scholarship, given in honor of FFANY’s past president and CEO.

Den Ly, a graduating senior in accessories design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, was selected as the scholarship winner, out of six finalists from the following design schools: FIT, Parsons The New School of Design, Rhode Island School of Design and the Savannah College of Art & Design.

The scholarship will provide Ly with the opportunity to receive advanced training in footwear design at a 13-week shoe-pattern and prototyping course at Arsutoria, an international institute of footwear and leather goods design. The program, which runs from August through November, will include free tuition, accommodations and airfare. The scholarship is valued at $17,500.

“We are excited to announce the 2017 recipients of the Joseph C. Moore Footwear Scholarship,” said current FFANY President Ron Fromm. “Each year, we look forward to helping provide further footwear-design education to deserving students, and we congratulate this year’s winners.”

Rebecca Drobinski, a student at Parsons The New School of Design, was awarded second place, and Jenevieve Woon, from the Rhode Island School of Design, was awarded third place. Both will have the opportunity to attend Arsutoria’s five-day intensive course on footwear fundamentals and “Art of Traditional Shoemaking,” to be held in New York July 10-14, and valued at $2,500.

Rebecca Drobinski, 2nd place winner, Joseph C. Moore Footwear Scholarship. Courtesy of FFANY.

In addition, all six finalists will receive the Arsutoria e-learning course, valued at $600.

Jenevieve Woon, 3rd place winner, Joseph C. Moore Footwear Scholarship. Courtesy of FFANY.

The judging committee was comprised of five footwear-industry veterans: Joe Moore; Keith Brown, president of private label at the Camuto Group; Dan Friendman, president of global sourcing and supply chain at Caleres; Jim Gabriel, president of footwear division at Global Brands; and Wendy Sani, senior director of international course development at Arsutoria.

