The Rubber Rainboots at Miu Miu Came With Their Own Furry Jackets

Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Miu Miu fall '17 show. REX Shutterstock

The surroundings for the Miu Miu show today in Paris offered a not-so-subtle hint as to the theme for fall. Walls, stairways, pillars and balustrades, constructed to resemble the set of an over-the-top TV game show, had been entirely swathed in plush purple fur.

It’s no secret that Prada is partial to a bit of fluff, but it wasn’t just the models wearing furry coats in poppy shades. The rubber rainboots came with their own furry jackets as well — not the most practical, but who needs practical?

Versions that escaped the “Big Bird” treatment came with frontal zips, python details and Miu Miu’s signature punky hardware, and sandals (with or without fur) featured vintage-style diamante buckles. The result: fun, on brand, and all the bases were covered.

Miu Miu fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Miu Miu fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For the full collection, check out the gallery.