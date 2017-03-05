Céline Shows Irregular Vampy Pumps for Fall 2017

View Slideshow Celine fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

For Phoebe Philo’s Céline, irregular is regular. For fall ’17, her twists and turns were more subtle than, say, last season’s mismatched red-and-white bootie, but still unusual nevertheless and always unique.

Irregular vampy pumps (also done as a flat) were almost evoked a widow’s peak but were slightly off center. A simple pull-on boot elevated the humble moto. Western snip toe and tough combat snub toe boots stretched tall and above the knee. There was also plenty of sharp white, be it a low-cut bootie or pointy number.

An articulated T-bar ankle strap pump and cropped boot were the only bit of glimmer. Otherwise this season, massive hygge blankets stole the show from subdued shoes.

Celine fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock