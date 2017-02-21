The Craziest Shoes From London Fashion Week Fall 2017

View Slideshow Sophia Webster fall '17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

We’ve rounded up the craziest shoes to hit New York Fashion Week, and now we’re on to London. British designers are known for their quirk, and they definitely didn’t disappoint this season. The fall ’17 shows at London Fashion Week this past weekend offered an array of experimental runway footwear, such as light-up boots and sky-high platforms.

For Sophia Webster’s latest collection, the designer went playful with her series of icy shoes, inspired by the film “Frozen.” She used shoe details such as mesh and Lucite to play up the feel of icicles. Similarly, Charlotte Olympia went to the extreme with her film noire theme. There were newspaper-printed boots, feathered sandals and beaded tassel pumps.

Sophia Webster REX Shutterstock

Charlotte Olympia ’s fall 2017 presentation at London Fashion Week. Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia.

Meanwhile, on the runway, designers aimed to shock. Christopher Kane once again collaborated with Crocs this season, this time lining the styles with mink fur. He also showed pumps that were lined with sponge (talk about taking comfort to a new level).

Christopher Kane fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Mary Katrantzou was inspired by the film “Fantasia” for fall. The result? Seriously cartoon-like shoes, which included pointed velvet slippers with oversized bows. Disney on acid.

To view all of them, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week: Christopher Kane’s Sponge-Trimmed Pumps

Burberry Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear at London Fashion Week

Sophia Webster Fall 2017 at London Fashion Week