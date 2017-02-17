Try the Trend: Combat Boots to Wear With Any Outfit This Winter

View Slideshow Alexander McQueen studded leather combat boots. Courtesy of Matches Fashion

If Altuzarra’s fall ’17 show taught us anything, it’s that combat boots go with everything. From dresses to pantsuits to lavish outerwear, they instantly add that cool factor to whatever you’re wearing.

FN rounded up eight spectacular styles that will edge up any outfit, while keeping your feet warm. From Alexander Wang’s toe buckle to Dolce & Gabbana’s metallic combats, there are a few styles you might want to try.

Altuzarra fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Dolce & Gabbana metallic combat boots, $1,595; farfetch.com

To view more, click through the gallery.

