9 Stylish White Boots That Can Take You Into Fall

View Slideshow Free People Sydney Hiker Boot Courtesy of Free People

White booties have been a big trend this summer, and a slew of celebrities have put their own style spins on the shoe staple.

But while the white boot trend has been white-hot, it doesn’t have to stop with the end of summer. A number of designers have white booties as part of their fall collections, and more affordable brands, like Dr. Martens and Free People, are also carrying their own takes on this style trend.

For women interested in a more utilitarian take on the trend, Dr. Martens’ chunky Velcro boots work perfectly for fall, paired with dark-wash denim or a military-inspired jacket.

Dr. Martens boot Courtesy of brand

The Stuart Weitzman Clingy boot — a celebrity favorite that’s been donned by Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid — work for fall as well. The style, which also checks off the sock boot trend, can be used to take a humble mom jean or a corduroy jacket to the next level.

Stuart Weitzman Clingy Bootie Courtesy of brand

But the white boot trend works for a night out, too. Manolo Blahnik’s 4.3-inch booties would work paired with an elegant dress for a chic, date-night look.

Maison Margiela’s cup-heeled boots would make a bold style statement at just about any event — and as an added bonus, the shoes check off the box on the architectural shoe trend.

Manolo Blahnik bootie Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

