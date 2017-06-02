Zara Larsson’s Bubblegum Thigh-High Boots Make the Case for Pink Shoes

Zara Larsson in concert in Sweden rocking pink thigh-highs. REX/Shutterstock

Not convinced on pink shoes just yet? Clear evidence of the trend has been led by celebrities embracing the look over the course of spring — from what they are wearing onstage at concerts to how they dress on the streets.

Nicki Minaj’s pink platform boots she wore for her performance at Drake’s show were a fierce selection, while style stars like Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez added to the mix in dainty pink heels this season. Zara Larsson’s pretty-in-pink stage fit last night in Sweden seals the deal for the pink shoe as the summer go-to.

GRÖNA LUND last night. Magic ✨📸 @lingmerthphotography A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

The Swedish pop singer and songwriter’s look was foxy yet playful — a fitting attire for her concert at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Sweden. She wore a jacket covered in paillettes featuring an ombre color scheme that transitioned from magenta, to fuchsia to amber orange. This covered her flashy metallic gold bustier-style crop top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Zara Larsson’s pink thigh-highs match her ombre jacket effortlessly. REX/Shutterstock

All this glimmer led to the center piece of Larsson’s look — the bubble-gum pink thigh-high boots that accented her jacket effortlessly.

Zara Larsson wears velvet thigh highs from her capsule collection with H&M REX/Shutterstock

The crushed velvet platform shoes are actually a signature style from a collaboration between the singer and H&M.

Larsson’s exclusive capsule collection reflects her personal style which hm.com notes as “edgy streetwear and glamorous stagewear.” She posted on Instagram last month that the shoes are available online.

💕 shoes available online A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on May 18, 2017 at 2:52am PDT

Convinced on pink shoes yet? Shop Larsson’s boots and capsule collection online to join in on the trend.

Crushed velvet platform thigh boots as part of a capsule collection between Zara Larsson and H&M hm.com

Zara Larsson x H&M Capsule Collection platform boots, $99; hm.com

