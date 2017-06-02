Zara Larsson’s Bubblegum Thigh-High Boots Make the Case for Pink Shoes

Not convinced on pink shoes just yet? Clear evidence of the trend has been led by celebrities embracing the look over the course of spring — from what they are wearing onstage at concerts to how they dress on the streets.
Nicki Minaj’s pink platform boots she wore for her performance at Drake’s show were a fierce selection, while style stars like Rita Ora and Jennifer Lopez added to the mix in dainty pink heels this season. Zara Larsson’s pretty-in-pink stage fit last night in Sweden seals the deal for the pink shoe as the summer go-to.
The Swedish pop singer and songwriter’s look was foxy yet playful — a fitting attire for her concert at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Sweden. She wore a jacket covered in paillettes featuring an ombre color scheme that transitioned from magenta, to fuchsia to amber orange. This covered her flashy metallic gold bustier-style crop top and matching high-waisted bottoms.
All this glimmer led to the center piece of Larsson’s look — the bubble-gum pink thigh-high boots that accented her jacket effortlessly.
The crushed velvet platform shoes are actually a signature style from a collaboration between the singer and H&M.
Larsson’s exclusive capsule collection reflects her personal style which hm.com notes as “edgy streetwear and glamorous stagewear.” She posted on Instagram last month that the shoes are available online.
Convinced on pink shoes yet? Shop Larsson’s boots and capsule collection online to join in on the trend.
Zara Larsson x H&M Capsule Collection platform boots, $99; hm.com
