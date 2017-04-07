I Tried Wearing Mega Platforms at the Office and Here’s What Happened

Wearing Christian Louboutin "Carnababe" platform. George Chinsee

Super-high platforms are everywhere right now. Don’t believe me? Just take a look around.

At Marc Jacobs’ spring ’17 runway show, every single model wore the designer’s crazy 8-inch colorful platforms. Some featured wild patterns, others had all-over rainbow crystals. The season before, Balenciaga’s collection including mega platforms but in much more demure colors.

Lady Gaga has long been a fan of Pleaser Shoes’ crazy platforms that she’s worn onstage and on the Met Gala red carpet. Platforms have also made their way into the wardrobes of the street style set all over the world.

Marc Jacobs spring ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock.

Balenciaga fall ’16 collection. Giovanni Giannoni/Fairchild.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 Met Gala wearing a Versace bodysuit and Pleaser Shoes platforms. REX Shutterstock

Balenciaga platform boots outside the KTZ show at London Men’s Fashion Week. Tanya Houghton

While this would certainly seem like an intimidating — and dangerous — trend to try, I’ve always believed in the secret magic of platforms. They only look like they’re impossible to walk in, but really, a super-high platform actually balances the heel height and makes it easier to walk.

I decided that I’d try out a pair of this season’s platforms at the Footwear News office. While I’m totally aware most people could not wear shoes like this in their place of employment, I figured it’d be best to test these out in the place I probably spend the most time.

So without further ado, behold Christian Louboutin’s “Carnababe” multicolored platform. Not only did I get the platform trend here, I also fit in the mule trend, too. What can I say? I’m ambitious.

Wearing Christian Louboutin’s “Carnababe” platform at the Footwear News offices. George Chinsee

This pair, which are part of Christian Louboutin’s current collection, are nearly 6 inches tall. I teetered around the office slowly at first, showing them off. I quickly realized I would not be getting anywhere quickly in these. I had to catch my balance several times, but despite that, I became slightly obsessed.

Marilyn Monroe once said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world.”

I’d like to amend that: “Give a girl a pair of rainbow Christian Louboutin platforms and she will conquer the world.” Or, in my case, at least conquer the work day.

Conquering the work day in Christian Louboutin’s “Carnababe” platforms. George Chinsee

My verdict? I definitely wouldn’t recommend hitting the club in these, but I could see how these would be fabulous for a seated dinner (emphasis on the seated) or a summer wedding where you’re not planning on doing much dancing.

Plus, it’s an excuse to plan your entire outfit around a pair of shoes. On those days when you just feel like throwing on a simple dress or a pair of jeans, mega platforms can elevate your look. Enough with delicate kitten heels. I think we could all use a little (or a lot) of platform in our lives.

Want more?

I Tried the Fur-Lined Men’s Shoe Trend for a Week and Here’s What Happened

I Tried the ‘Naked’ Shoe Trend During New York Fashion Week — And Here’s What Happened