Sneakerdrilles Are One of Summer’s Hottest Trends

Zara sneakerdrilles. Courtesy of brand

Sneakers and espadrilles have proved to be two of the biggest summer shoe trends, year after year. But a new shoe trend has been making waves this summer that combines both of the popular styles.

Enter, the “sneakerdrille.” Brands like Alexander Wang, Zara, Vans and more have decided to revisit the hybrid look for 2017 that Chanel originally introduced a few years back. Read on to peep some of the styles that are trending right now.

This suede offering from Alexander Wang are Italian-made with zipper detailing and also come in leather and denim.

Alexander Wang Devon Suede Espadrille Sneaker, $140; alexanderwang.com

For a more beachy look, slip into this striped lace-up style from Vans. Pair them with a white flowy sundress and you’re set. The style also comes in several other colorways.

Vans Authentic ESP, $57; zappos.com

Another option are these white floral embroidered lace-up sneakerdrilles from Soludos.

Soludos Rose Embroidered Platform Tennis Sneaker, $99; soludos.com

Or, for some height, try these ultra-cool lace-up leather platform sneakerdrilles via Rag & Bone.

Rag & Bone Kent leather espadrille platform sneakers, $350; net-a-porter.com

For more sneakerdrilles, shop the gallery ahead.

