7 Shoe Brands Reveal Top Fall 2017 Trends During Sole Commerce Trade Show

By / 23 mins ago
Top Fall 2017 Trends at Sole
Aethon Ulyse fall '17 style.
Courtesy of brand.

Sole Commerce came and conquered in New York City. The show, owned by UBM Fashion, began Monday at the Javits Center and wrapped up today.

This time around marked the debut of a different format, featuring an additional section of shoes: a space dedicated to other brands called Footwear at Coterie. According to Leslie Gallin, president of footwear at UBM, about 100 brands were added to the section.

Footwear News was there to scope out the top shoe trends for fall ’17. We caught up with seven brands and here are the top three trends they listed for the season.

Pour La Victoire

1. Kitten heel mule

2. Thigh-high boots

3. Slides in metallics and snakeskin

Bettye Muller

1. Patent ankle boot with a kitten heel

2. Mohair pumps with embellishments

3. Printed velvets

Top Fall 2017 Trends at Sole CommerceBettye Muller fall ’17 shoes. Afra Lu.

Katy Perry

1. Pearls on booties, sneakers and flats

2. Safety pin details

3. Furry animals on sneakers

Top Fall 2017 Trends at Sole CommerceKaty Perry fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

Kenneth Cole

1. Red patent heel boots

2. Pearls on a wrap-up peep-toe sandal

3. Menswear flats with studs

Top Fall 2017 Trends at Sole CommerceKaty Perry fall ’17 sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

Kennel and Schmenger

1. The white collection (including sneakers with pearls)

2. Lambs wool

3. Velvet

Aethon Ulyse

1. Cut-out mule with embellishments

2. Heels with mink details

3. Silver and gold metallics

Top Fall 2017 Trends at Sole CommerceAethon Ulyse fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

