5 Super-Practical Reasons to Try the Socks-and-Sandals Trend

Kendell Jenner wears Jimmy Choo sandals and sheer nude socks at Cannes Rex Shutterstock

At the Cannes Film Festival last month, Kendall Jenner managed to surprise fashion watchers — not with her billowing Giambattista Valli couture dress — but by wearing her Jimmy Choo sandals with sheer socklets.

The style influencer proved that this much-debated trend, which has been a staple on the runways in recent seasons, can also live on the ultimate red carpet. Basically, if socks and sandals are acceptable at Cannes, then they must be OK for the rest of us.

But I can sense your skepticism from here. You’re thinking: “Socks and sandals have always been a major faux pas, so why should I take the risk of being a fashion don’t?”

Aside from the sheer fun of it, here are some highly practical reasons to give the trend a try this summer:

1. No More Blisters

Yes, we all love our sandals, but not the chafing that comes with them. Even a thin pair of socks — like this floral look from Kate Spade — can protect bare feet from straps that rub you the wrong way.

Kate Spade floral ankle socks, $12; macys.com

2. Pedicure Coverup

Let’s say you’re a little behind on your pedicure maintenance but are dying to wear those open-toe heels or sandals. Socks are the perfect cover for chipped paint or messy cuticles.

3. Moisture Control

Not to gross you out, but feet get sweaty in the heat. It happens. By wearing socks with moisture-wicking properties or antimicrobial features — such as these L.L. Bean gems — perspiration won’t dampen your summer fun.

L.L. Bean cotton ragg socks, $16.95 (for a 2-pack); llbean.com

4. Foot Warmers

On the flip side of summer heat is overly air-conditioned buildings, which can turn toes into icicles. Nice cozy socks offer insulation in the office or in a chilly movie theater.

5. Sun Protection

We’ve all done it — forgotten to put sunscreen on the tops of our feet, often resulting in unsightly tan lines. On your next day in the sun, try sporting these Topshop tube socks with your Tevas for an SPF-friendly look.

Neon sporty tube socks, $6; topshop.com

