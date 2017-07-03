8 Shoes With Detachable Parts That Will Blow Your Mind

View Slideshow Mime et Moi 's Bloomy Blue strap sandals have several interchangeable heel options. Courtesy of brand

It appears Gigi Hadid‘s detachable jeans aren’t the only two-in-one look stealing the fashion spotlight. Beyond her unforgettable bottoms is the convenient interchangeable-shoe trend that you’ll immediately want to get ahold of.

These innovative brands are bringing something new to the table and allowing customers to make the most of their designs.

Think about how many pairs of shoes you have, and now imagine being able to cut that number in half. We found styles that can be ever-changing in your closet. One day you can wake up to standard nude heels, but then with a quick strap change, they can transform into the color-block stilettos of your dreams. Gone are your days of splurging on one-of-a-kind colored shoes that simply collect dust in their box; this trend is the answer to your shoe prayers. It lets you have it all, and one thing’s for sure, the combinations are endless. You’ll undoubtedly get more bang for your buck.

Just remember, when shopping out this unique trend, make sure to go into it with an open mind. The ball is in your court; you make your purchase what it can be from picking out the detachable heels that come with it to understanding how the contraption can go from one form to another.

Take, for instance, Gucci’s foldable loafers that easily turn into mules.

Click through the gallery and get ready to see shoes in a completely new way.