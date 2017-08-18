The Red-Hot Shoe Trends Retailers Are Craving for Spring ’18

A slide by René Caovilla. Courtesy of brand

For fashionistas everywhere — staying ahead of the curve and on top of the trends is always a top priority. So, while spring ’18 is still several months away, it’s never too early to get one’s closet in tip-top shape.

Here, to help with the ever-important task, the industry’s top tastemakers sound off on the hottest spring ’18 shoe trends.

Ken Downing

Neiman Marcus, fashion director

“Men’s footwear trends will continue the importance of the sneaker inspired by a trainer. What’s new and driving the spring season will be the injection of dayglow color accents and the all-important triple sport sole. We’re also seeing a return to a loafer with a very ’80s stance — often low-vamped. For women, the ’80s are equally important. We’re seeing a return to patent leather, many times in a Mary Jane. Also, the open[-toe] bootie has transcended trend and season. The bootie — especially with a rocker edge — will be everywhere.”

Ellen boot in old rose suede by Sies Marjan. Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Roopal Patel

Saks Fifth Avenue, fashion director

“We’re excited about all of the novelty and animation we’re seeing in shoes. There’s a lot of color, texture, patterns and options. We also note the continuation of luxe leisure. Metallics, sequins, bling, crystals — there’s no shortage of incredible crystal shoes out there.”

A luxurious crystal-embellished denim loafer at Giuseppe Zanotti. REX/Shutterstock

Thalia Tserevegou

Net-a-Porter, senior buyer of shoes

“The mood of the season is party. In nearly every shoe collection, we are seeing lurex, glitter, metallic and strong pops of color. Brands such as Alexandre Birman, Malone Souliers and Aquazzura are quintessential resources for the perfect party shoe. We’re also seeing a subtle return to vintage through the use of satin and jewels. Our big loves for the season are kitten heel mules and slingbacks. Brands who [nailed] this trend include Balenciaga and Gianvito Rossi.”

A style by Malone Souliers. Malone Souliers

Duran Guion

Macy’s, VP, fashion director

“In women’s, we are excited about the newness around the espadrille — whether appliquéd, embroidered or printed. Also, roped-sole treatments inspired by the espadrille will be important. The slide will continue to be a key fashion silhouette, as the variations are endless. In men’s, the sneaker influence continues to push forward, and we see versions of the slip-on evolving — with stripes, color-blocking, patches and prints.”

Monili-trim patent espadrille mule by Brunello Cucinelli. Brand

Elizabeth Kanfer

Nordstrom, footwear fashion director

“The big footwear trends for spring ’18 are statement booties — from pointy and white to a pop of color; flat lace-up and gladiatoresque sandals; high- and low-heeled mules; and strappy, sexy sandals. Soft, high-vamp silhouettes from flats to heels will also be important, and we’ll see the evolution of the pool slide as well as the introduction of elevated thongs. The important color themes are white and pop brights such as yellow, orange and cobalt blue.”