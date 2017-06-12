How to Get the Architectural Shoe Trend for Less

View Slideshow Zara multicolored platform sandals Courtesy of brand

With designer Paul Andrew’s reinterpretation of the 1940’s F heel on the Salvatore Ferragamo fall 2017 runway, as well as his resort ’18 collection featuring shapely shoe styles, it’s not exactly a surprise that architectural shoes are trending.

If you’re itching to try the look for yourself without having to spend a pretty penny, keep reading, because FN has gathered a bunch of shapely shoe styles that won’t break the bank.

These lace-up heels with a sharp pointed toe from ASOS, for one, are a great deal coming in at less than $100.

ASOS Pandemonium Lace Up Pointed Heels, $67; asos.com

For a flat option, step into these orange statement-making slingbacks with a cool square heel as well as a square toe.

Zara Flat Slingback Shoes with Beaded Detail, $69.90; zara.com

Another fun option from Zara are these eye-catching backless green high-heel sandals with wide leaf-shaped straps across the instep.

Zara Wrap-around Leather Leaf Sandals, $139; zara.com

To shop more affordable architectural style shoes, check out the gallery ahead.

