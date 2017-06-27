Shoe of the Week: Paul Andrew’s Spangled Heel, Made on 2 Different Continents

By / 1 hour ago
Paul Andrew resort 2018
Joshua Scott

Week of June 26
Paul Andrew will circle the globe in pursuit of dazzling shoes. For resort ’18, his high-throated Sato mule, in silver Milanese satin, was hand-embroidered in India with an overlay of oversized opaque and transparent sequins. The upper then traveled back to Italy, where the final product was constructed.

Paul Andrew Resort 2018 Shoe of the Week Paul Andrew’s resort ’18 Sato mule. Joshua Scott

Related
Best Shoes From the Spring '18 Men's Collections in Paris

While FN is looking ahead to the best styles for the resort and spring ’18 seasons, you can still view our favorites for fall ’17 by clicking here.

Check back at Footwearnews.com every Monday for our weekly shoe pick.

Want More?

Shoe of the Week: FN Picks the Best Fall ’17 Styles

Meet the 6 Coolest Brands Making Waves in the Men’s Fashion Scene

The Most Luxurious Men’s Sneakers From Paris Fashion Week

A First Look at Christian Louboutin’s Bold Fall 2017 Collection