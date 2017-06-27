Shoe of the Week: Paul Andrew’s Spangled Heel, Made on 2 Different Continents

Joshua Scott

Week of June 26

Paul Andrew will circle the globe in pursuit of dazzling shoes. For resort ’18, his high-throated Sato mule, in silver Milanese satin, was hand-embroidered in India with an overlay of oversized opaque and transparent sequins. The upper then traveled back to Italy, where the final product was constructed.

Paul Andrew’s resort ’18 Sato mule. Joshua Scott

While FN is looking ahead to the best styles for the resort and spring ’18 seasons, you can still view our favorites for fall ’17 by clicking here.

Check back at Footwearnews.com every Monday for our weekly shoe pick.

