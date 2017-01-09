Shoe of the Week: Sorel’s Sexy Version of a Duck Boot

A closeup look at the Shoe of the Week. Jonathon Kambouris

Week of Jan. 9:

Love Sorel’s iconic Caribou boot but wish it were just a tad sexier? Enter the Dacie Lace style. For fall ’17, the brand has refashioned its classic winter silhouette entirely in waterproof leather, outfitting it with a platform lug sole, sturdy stacked heel and shearling lining. Bring on the cold, because this boot is hot.

Sorel’s fall ’17 Dacie Lace boot with shearling lining. Jonathon Kambouris

