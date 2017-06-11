Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week Men’s: Psychedelic Boots at Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Charles Jeffrey men's spring '18 Giovanni Giannoni

Charles Jeffrey, one of the buzziest names in the London Fashion Week Men’s lineup, hosted his first solo runway show on Saturday, having graduated from the Fashion East program.

For his debut presentation he pulled out all stops, channelling the eccentric, party-loving spirit he became known for after hosting his infamous “Loverboy” series of gatherings in East London, where attendees often let loose in their most extravagant self-made outfits and makeup.

The show was a playful concoction of color and texture, ranging from abstract printed T-shirts and jackets to oversized pinstripe suits embellished with ruffles and chunky deconstructed knits. The footwear embraced the same spirit: there were plenty of lace-up boots in a bright palette of reds, blues and metallic gold worn with even brighter striped knee-high socks.

Among the standouts were a pair of knee-high lace-up boots in bright printed and striped leather, as well as chunky cork platforms highlighting Jeffrey’s affinity with blurring the lines between the masculine and the feminine and for championing self expression.