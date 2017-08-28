Bring the Sparkles From the MTV VMAs Red Carpet to Your Shoes

Saint Laurent Niki Boot, Katy Perry at 2017 VMAs, Demi Lovato at 2017 VMAs. Net-a-porter.com, Rex Shutterstock

Sparkles and sequins were all over the place at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. Stars stepped onto the red carpet in glimmering getups, made full with playful sequins or polished jewels. Some kept it subtle, like Demi Lovato in a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit, and others were less blasé, like Jared Leto in a multicolored sequined Gucci cape.

For anyone who wants to join in on the sparkle fad, but doesn’t want to commit as fully as some of the bold VMA attendees, sparkled footwear is a great way to ease in. As a matter of fact, a hint of sparkle will be seen in shoes quite a bit this season, as many designers have incorporated the trend in their fall 2017 collections.

Isabel Marant included a few radiant footwear options this season, such as the Luliana ankle boots that are made from leather and feature a metallic finish. Dolce & Gabbana covered the classic Mary Jane in sequins and gem adornments. The most sparkly shoe shown for fall 2017 might be Saint Laurent’s Niki boot. Covered in 3,000 Swarovski crystals, this now-sold-out slouchy leather boot retailed for $10,000.

Saint Laurent Niki Boot, Net-a-porter.com

So if you missed the boat on the Niki Swarovski boot, or couldn’t have afforded it anyway, not to worry — there are plenty of twinkling shoes that won’t break the bank. Betsey Johnson and Steve Madden both offer sequined ankle boots to add a touch of glimmer to a typical, everyday look. Kate Spade’s Mary Jane pumps add a sparkly finish to another staple look. For something a bit more exuberant, Chiara Ferragni’s flat mules have a winking embroidery over a silver sequin finish, or try colorful Roger Vivier flats on sale for $150. And statement-making thigh boots from Zara with a glitter appeal look like they belonged on Sunday night’s red carpet.

Betsey Johnson SB-Blair Black Sequin Boot, $90; betseyjohnson.com

Steve Madden Georgia-S Gold Sequin Boots, $99; stevemadden.com

Kate Spade Angelique Heels, $280; katespade.com

Chiara Ferragni Flirting Glitter Flat Mules, $395; saks.com

Roger Vivier Sequin Flat, $149; dsw.com

Zara Flat Multicolored Sparkled Over-the-Knee Boots, $60; zara.com