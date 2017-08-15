14 Luxurious Shoes to Buy Now in Pantone’s New Prince-Inspired Purple

The Prince Estate and Pantone have teamed up to honor the late music legend, who died this year. Known for his award-winning tunes and eccentric personal style, the artist will be represented in color form by, what else, a special purple hue. The duo came up with a standardized color, “Love Symbol #2,” that is inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha piano.
There is no denying Prince’s enduring connection to the color purple. From his classic Academy award-winning “Purple Rain” song to his trademark Baroque-style purple outfit with ruffles, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is synonymous with the color. Based on Pantone’s new honorary hue, there are many ways to pay tribute to the artist with luxurious shoes this season.
Christian Louboutin’s Classe Hot boots ($1,495) are a great option. Their glossy finish and deep-purple hue are entirely Prince-worthy. Jimmy Choo also offers up a pair of perfectly plum shoes with extravagant details. Festooned with colorful feathers and sequins, the Annie 100 peep-toe sandals ($1,595) make a memorable statement.
For a more traditional footwear choice, look no further than Manolo Blahnik’s jeweled-buckle pumps ($995). The purple tweed is virtually the exact same tone as “Love Symbol #2.”
According to a press release on Pantone’s website, the Prince Estate is exploring various collaborative products that would incorporate the “Love Symbol #2” color. Perhaps officially branded shoes could be on the way as well. In the meantime, click through our gallery to see more Prince-worthy purple shoes inspired by Pantone’s new hue.
