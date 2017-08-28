Pink Wore an Androgynous Suit to the VMAs — Imitate the Look in Your Footwear

Pink with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart at the MTV VMAs. Rex Shutterstock

All eyes were on Pink as she strutted along the red carpet at this weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards — husband and daughter in tow — in a pinstripe suit. With an overarching masculine form, the three-piece suit featured elegant wide legs: the perfect amount of femininity. The star dressed her family in matching looks, her daughter in a dotted suit and husband Carey Hart in awning stripes.

Most women on the red carpet that night donned ultrafeminine attires, figure-hugging dresses or jumpsuits that showed lots of skin. But not Pink. The recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award shared in her acceptance speech that, despite calling herself after a traditionally feminine color, she celebrates having an androgynous look.

Pink preached about self-acceptance and celebrating individuality. She ended her speech with a message to her young daughter and anyone else listening: “We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

So to carry Pink’s message of acceptance and celebration of androgyny forward, take a look at these footwear styles that don’t have to be masculine or feminine — they’re just shoes.

Taking a page from the womenswear book, Church’s designed this oxford with an embellished studded exterior, but marketed the shoe for men.

Church’s Studded Oxfords, $665; Farfetch.com

And while the oxford is a menswear classic, Church’s also took the style, changed nothing about it and sold it as a women’s shoe.

Church’s Burwood Glossed-Leather Brogues, $570; Net-a-porter.com

This Gucci Princetown, meanwhile, fuses the men’s loafer style and the women’s fur trend, creating a statement-making shoe.

Gucci Princetown Velvet Backless Loafers, $850; Net-a-porter.com

Gucci also borrowed the mules from women to present a backless men’s shoe. Regardless of who wears this shoe, it is a perfect sartorial finish to any outfit.

Gucci Webbing-Trimmed Leather Backless Loafers, $670; Net-a-porter.com

Designed for women, this combat boot by Christian Pellizzari flaunts an air of masculinity with its angular form and bulky makeup.

Christian Pellizzari Studded Lace-Up Boots, $600; Farfetch.com

Bringing the men’s loafer style to women, Tod’s offers a neutral option that highlights the classic elements of the style.

Tod’s Gommino Leather Loafers, $595; Net-a-Porter.com