Paris Fashion Week’s Thriftiest Men’s Trend to Adopt Now: Contrast Laces

View Slideshow Trainers featuring red laces at Dior Homme spring '18. REX Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week’s men’s runway trends aren’t usually synonymous with wearable. Experimental? Yes. Boundary pushing and at times head-scratching? That too. But one of the spring ’18 season’s most sweeping micro-trends is also the easiest (and most affordable) to adopt and incorporate now: novelty laces.

The simple but noticeable styling tweak was most often applied to sneaker styles.

These lace swaps gave shoes a zippy verve. Engine red laces punched-up ’80s-style chunky trainers at Dior Homme, while at Wooyoungmi red runners punctuated with crisp white laces. At Hermes, as well, laces were a clean finishing touch to the sneakers with tri-colored uppers.