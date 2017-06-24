Paris Fashion Week’s Thriftiest Men’s Trend to Adopt Now: Contrast Laces

Paris Fashion Week’s men’s runway trends aren’t usually synonymous with wearable. Experimental? Yes. Boundary pushing and at times head-scratching? That too. But one of the spring ’18 season’s most sweeping micro-trends is also the easiest (and most affordable) to adopt and incorporate now: novelty laces.
The simple but noticeable styling tweak was most often applied to sneaker styles.
These lace swaps gave shoes a zippy verve. Engine red laces punched-up ’80s-style chunky trainers at Dior Homme, while at Wooyoungmi red runners punctuated with crisp white laces. At Hermes, as well, laces were a clean finishing touch to the sneakers with tri-colored uppers.
Over at Comme des Garçons Homme, retro runners in rainbow hues were purposely mixed and clashed via loud laces. At Louis Vuitton, a twisted hiking version featured in outdoorsy trainers.
And outside the shows, rapper A$AP Rocky customized his white Nike Air Force 1s with colorful mismatched laces, adding his own personality to the otherwise classic style, which is the whole point here.
For those wishing to give lively laces a go right now, there are a number of options. Mr-Lacy.co.uk, an England-based online shop, offers laces for every time of trainer in various widths and unexpected finishes such as gold. Most styles are under $6 (at current exchange rates).
Runnies Round Shoelaces, £3; mr-lacy.co.uk
Hickies, an innovative Argentinian start-up, sells a signature elastic lacing system that eschews the need to tie one’s shoes. They come in multiple colors and ring in at $17.99.
On the more dapper end of the spectrum, there is Canadian label Stolen Riches, whose printed, silver-tipped laces offer a lot of sartorial dash for just under $20.
Click through to see more laced looks from the Paris spring ’18 men’s runways.