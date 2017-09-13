Glam Tricks to Pulling Off the Daytime Pajama Fashion Trend Inspired By NYFW & Celebs

Mansur Gavriel spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

The idea of pajamas as daywear sounds comfy, but it doesn’t draw the mind to words like “fashionable” or “stylish” or “chic.” Yet that hasn’t stopped a trend of daytime looks inspired by sleepwear.

Fortunately, major fashion houses at New York Fashion Week as well as celebs like Victoria Beckham and Demi Lovato are here to help the trend along and show how to pull off the look without looking like you just rolled out of bed. The trick? Calculated footwear choices.

Oscar de la Renta got on board with the trend in time for New York Fashion Week. Bella Hadid displayed a daytime pajama on the brand’s runway Monday afternoon, this look in a sleek navy hue with a graphic splotch pattern throughout. The loose-fitting button-down top and shorts were finished with see-through pumps that elevated the look into something too sophisticated for sleepwear.

Oscar de la Renta spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Along the same lines, Mansur Gavriel sent a model down its NYFW runway in a matching orange pattern top and trouser set. The look was so reminiscent of pajamas that without its peep-toe pumps to bring the look into daytime, the model may as well have gone to sleep in it.

Mansur Gavriel spring 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham spent a day at the U.S. Open with her family late last month. For the occasion, the fashion designer selected a pajama-inspired look from her own resort 2018 collection. She paired the matching collared shirt and flowing wide leg trouser combo with a sleek pair of strappy sandal pumps that brought a polished look to her outfit, making it an ensemble perfect for daytime.

Victoria Beckham on her way to the U.S. Open. Splash News

A few weeks earlier, Demi Lovato wore a satin blazer and trouser set by Baja East. The blazer’s buttonless form with two pockets plus the tapered leg of the trouser added to the notion of pajamas that the satin material had already put forth. Lovato teamed her look with Paul Andrew Ingrid sandals. The stiletto-heeled footwear featured dramatic straps with buckle detailing and made it clear that Lovato’s look was not made for sleeping.

Demi Lovato at “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” in New York. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Victoria Beckham Adds Femininity to Her Spring Collection With Sparkling Pastel Pumps at NYFW

Oscar de la Renta Combines Graphic Ready-to-Wear With Classic Shoes at NYFW

Badgley Mischka Is Having a Floral Moment for Spring ’18