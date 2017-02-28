4 Legwear Trends That Ruled the Runways at Milan Fashion Week

View Slideshow Pucci fall '17 collection

Milan Fashion Week was jam-packed with wild new footwear styles and important fall shoe trends. But let’s not forget the legwear.

This season, designers returned to some familiar themes with their hosiery and sock choices, but with fresh twists. Below are four legwear trends that stood out on the Milan runways this season:

1. Colorful Stems

Missoni and Pucci both incorporated solidly colored tights into their ensembles, matching them expertly with tone-on-tone heels for a retro-tinged colorblocking effect. But take note: The technique also has the effect of lengthening the legs. Meanwhile, at MSGM, opaque tights also added a fun pop to the collection, in the season’s favorite color: scarlet.

Missoni fall ’17 collection

MSGM fall ’17 collection

2. All About Anklets

The anklet trend continues to resonate for the fall season, though in a range of incarnations. At Dolce & Gabbana, where a sensual boudoir feel was prevalent, the anklets were loose and sheer or fishnet, worn with classic black pumps (expected) or stuffed-animal slides (very much not expected). And at No. 21, designer Alessandro Dell’Acqua played with contrasts by pairing his jeweled satin heels with ribbed socks.

Dolce & Gabbana fall ’17 collection

No. 21 fall ’17 collection

3. Flower Power

Where Gucci goes, many will follow — so get ready for some petals. Alessandro Michele’s latest collection for the storied label was a-bloom with floral patterns, from head to toe, including the legwear. There were multiple patterns for floral tights and leggings, but a particular standout was a delicate, embroidered fishnet look.

Gucci fall ’17 collection

Gucci fall ’17 collection

4. Going Toeless

One of the most interesting trends in the legwear market right now is the toeless look — imagine if anklets and legwarmers got together and had a sock baby. Both Stella Jean and Antonio Marras used this style to strong effect in order to draw attention to their bold, strappy heels.

Stella Jean fall ’17 collection

Antonio Marras fall ’17 collection.

Click through the slideshow to see more examples of these four trends:

