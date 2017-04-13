7 Shoes To Match Your Monochromatic Outfit

With the exception of head-to-toe black, sporting all one color can be a bit scary or out there. Going monochromatic definitely makes a statement, but it’s one of those things that if you choose the wrong pieces, especially the wrong shoes, the whole look can go south.

Olivia Palermo tackles the trend expertly here in all white, completing the ensemble with Roger Vivier slip on sneakers with a bejeweled Pilgrim buckle. Other celebs like Rita Ora, Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow have also sported the monochromatic look.

Olivia Palermo rocking an all-white ensemble. Courtesy of Splash News

Michael Kors debuted monochromatic looks in his fall ’17 collection, showing New York Fashion Week how to do the trend right. The designer stuck with easy-to-wear shades however — lots of camel, grey, black, burgundy and olive green.

Michael Kors fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Below is the FN version of an all-gray outfit, featuring jeans from Vetements, a T by Alexander Wang cropped twist-front t-shirt and Prada slip-on sneakers.

Head-to-toe gray outfit. Net-a-Porter/Barneys

But for spring ’17 why not try wearing all pastel pink like the look below featuring Valentino rockstud sandals? Moreover, get a little crazy and slip into an entirely orange getup.

A Theory dress and Valentino sandals. Courtesy of Farfetch

While the below Gianvito Rossi slides are a different shade of orange than this Stella McCartney mini dress, rocking the monochromatic trend isn’t all about matching your colors perfectly, it’s about confidence.

An all-orange look featuring Gianvito Rossi slides and a Stella McCartney dress. Net-a-Porter/Barneys

Shop more head-to-toe monochromatic looks ahead.