Why Socks With Sandals Are One of This Summer’s Top Trends

From L to R: Valentino Resort 2018, Kendall Jenner and Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis do the socks-with-sandals trend. REX/Shutterstock

They say three’s a trend, so according to some of this week’s biggest fashion events, socks with sandals are a thing. This particular sock and shoe combination is one that the fashion-conservative tend to shy away from, but the comeback this week may have this trend infiltrating the masses.

Shrugging away from this daring footwear choice may not be the way to go, based on fashion’s elite having already set the trend in motion. From Kendall Jenner to Valentino to Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, the socks-with-sandals style is touching fashionistas of varying status, and the trickle-down effect is bound to ensue just as spring will turn to summer.

Kendall Jenner at Cannes

Kendall Jenner’s red-carpet look at Cannes this past week could actually be the only bit of proof needed that this trend has more than enough potential to blow up in the summertime. Considering that just about everything the supermodel and reality star touches is subsequently talked about or sold out, her entryway into socks and sandals this week is all it takes for the fashion world to jump on board. While the sock and shoe pairing could seem generally clunky, Jenner’s choice of a sheer nude sock with elegant Jimmy Choo sandals offered a smooth take. This is a fitting option for those looking to ease into the trend, as the skin-tone-colored hosiery was subtle. Giambattista Valli couture dress optional.

Kendall Jenner does nude socks and Jimmy Choo sandals at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. REX/Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo x MyTheresa.com Party

Yesterday, Jimmy Choo and mytheresa.com hosted a dinner in London to launch Glitter, a new capsule collection. Guests included industry influencers such as Caroline Issa and Pandora Sykes, but it was Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis that took on the socks and sandals trend. The Vogue editor at large offered the most playful take on the idea, pairing mango orange socks with funky green velvet wedges. She balanced the bold colors with a lightweight embroidered white dress. The lesson in this look: When going bold with the sock and shoe combo, spring for easy and simple in the rest of the outfit.

Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis, <em>Vogue</em> editor at large, puts a playful spin on socks with sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Valentino Resort 2018

Also yesterday, Valentino presented its Resort 2018 collection, offering up sporty haute looks inspired by downtown New York. So far, it is the biggest example of this trend in full force. The “refined urban” creative direction, as noted on the label’s official Instagram, made its way all the way down to the toes. Over a dozen models strutted in white socks featuring athletic stripes. The sporty socks were paired and color-coordinated with strappy Valentino sandals for contrast. Valentino’s collection is a prime example of how this trend can be both sporty and elegant.

Looking to the street with a romantic soul. A refined urban creation from the #Resort18 Collection designed by Creative Director #PierpaoloPiccioli #ValentinoInNewYork A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on May 23, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Socks with sandals on the runway at Valentino Resort 2018. Rodin Banica/WWD/Rex/Shutterstock

