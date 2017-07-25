Why White Shoes Are White-Hot Right Now

View Slideshow (L-R): Kendall Jenner in Stuart Weitzman boots, Bella Hadid in Topshop boots and Gigi Hadid in Stuart Weitzman boots. REX Shutterstock

There is nothing quite like a box-fresh pair of white sneakers. From glistening new Stan Smiths to blindingly bright Nike AF1s, it’s a feeling of a brand-newness that is universally satisfying (new shoes!) and grabs the eye.

But lately, that same crisp feeling is being captured by designers outside of the athletic space. One gaze at the runways at Off-White, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, and it would appear that white is the new black.

Call it a blanc slate. Unexpected pops of the palest shade in the Pantone book cropped up for fall ’17 straight through to spring ’18, with the look continuing to gain momentum.

Footwear News took the trend to Miami to pair all manner of minimalist white women’s shoes with their absolute contrast: maximalist statement dresses in searing shades. The combination spells lively, Instagram-ready modernity.

Exhibit A: Robert Clergerie’s lace-up combat boots, which appear to be dipped in white paint and are a stark counterpart to the handkerchief flow of Sies Marjan’s voluminous aqua tent dress.

Robert Clergerie boots, Sies Marjan dress, vintage T-shirt (worn throughout).

Or Malone Soulier’s burst of white ostrich plums, which give simple stilettos feather-duster charm.

Malone Souliers x Adam Lippes sandals, vintage clothes.

Contemporary label Frances Valentine updated the tried-and-true Chelsea boot in slick white patent, which begged for something the opposite of paired down: Christopher Kane’s sequin tiger lily sheath.

Frances Valentine boots, Christopher Kane dress.

And Ellery’s neon inkblot pouf dress is suddenly mod with Laurence Dacade’s over-the-knee go-go boots.

Laurence Dacade boots, Ellery dress, vintage sunglasses and earrings.

And the perfect mismatch to Aluzzara’s fit-and-swish polka dot dress? Alexandre Birman’s sharp high-vamp stilettos.

Alexandre Birman pumps, Altuzzara dress. Bridges Aderhold

From pumps to mules and boots, click through to see the season’s best white shoes.

