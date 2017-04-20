Why and How You Should Wear Platforms This Spring

Neil J. Rodgers Sofia sandals for fall '17. Courtesy Image.

If you’re thinking twice about wearing platform shoes — don’t fret — because we have some tips on why (and how) should you wear them.

First of all, just take a look at Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” actress is rarely seen on the red carpet not wearing a pair of platforms.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock

She wears the style so much that it prompted celebrity stylist and footwear designer Neil J. Rodgers to name a shoe after her. His Sofia silhouette is, of course, a platform sandal.

“Platform sandals are fun. They give maximum height, a bold silhouette and as long as the heel is chunky, a surprising amount of stability,” Rodgers told Footwear News on why it’s a great shoe of choice.

“[They] are a sexy style that can literally elevate your mood,” he added.

Lady Gaga is another fan of the platform. Though her idea of an elevated lift sometimes goes to the extreme, she’s been spotted in Brian Atwood platforms on multiple occasions that are an ideal height.

August 2016: Lady Gaga attended her friend Tony Bennett’s 90th birthday party wearing Brian Atwood heels and a Brandon Maxwell dress. REX Shutterstock.

By wearing a platform heel, it gives you added length, better posture, and can slim an overall look.

Saoirse Ronan donned metallic Giuseppe Zanotti platforms at the 2016 EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards. REX Shutterstock

And while you may not be attending a red carpet anytime soon, Rodgers says it’s best to wear the shoes in the evening and to a party or event.

He said, “The heavy look of a platform is a great juxtaposition to super light, flowing fabrics and pleats. Wearing chic platforms with a short dress feels like more of a statement, if you’re feeling bold.”

One style Rodgers says to avoid: “Top to toe bodycon looks with platforms that are visible (fine if the look is floor length) as this can appear bottom heavy.”

With the platform primed to be the go-to sandal more than ever before, more brands are seeing much success with their platform styles.

During awards season, Sophia Webster told FN that her new designs, including the Natalia Crystal Platform and Effie Crystal Platform, were popular among celebrities. Scarlett Johansson was recently spotted in the Effie.

Scarlett Johansson at the “Ghost in the Shell” film premiere, wearing Sophia Webster Effie Platform Pin sandals. REX Shutterstock.

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Buying & Creative Director at Kurt Geiger, also told us that the label’s platform shoes sell well with customers, especially those needing shoes for floor-length gowns.

Said Rodgers: “It’s a style that women cherish and so anytime the style has a renaissance, they are always eagerly received.”

