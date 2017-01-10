The Hot Outdoor Trends to Know for Fall ’17

A fur women's boot from Inuikkii. Jonathon Kambouris

Outdoor brands are climbing to new fashion heights for the fall season with fur for her and mixed media for him.

In the past, fur and shearling were once solely dedicated to keeping feet cozy. Today, they’re also used to make women’s boot silhouettes fashion-friendly.

Take, for instance, these hot new styles for fall ’17. Ugg’s shearling-trim laceup, Emu Australia’s suede biker boot and Timberland’s fur-trim wedge have all the materials to be must-have cold-weather lifestyle looks.

Clockwise from left: Shearling women’s boots from Ugg, Emu Australia and Timberland. Jonathon Kambouris

Swiss-based boot label Inuikii also has a good handle on the fur look. The 3-year-old footwear line, which is rebranding for fall ’17 from the name Ikkii to Inuikii (based on the Inuit words for “attractive” and “cold”), is known for its fashionable take on nordic boots.

In the coming seasons, the brand plans to expand with new silhouettes. However, it will continue to offer its signature styles, including this popular rabbit fur boot, which is available now on Mytheresa.com.



Inuikii Rabbit Low boots, $405, Mytheresa.com

And for male customers, mixed materials give fall ’17 cold-weather lifestyle shoes — including athletic-inspired hikers and more-aggressive tall boots — an updated look that’s sure to appeal to a variety of outdoor enthusiasts.

Here, The North Face’s sneaker-boot hybrid and Khombu’s Eavar speed-laced style exemplify the treatment.

Mixed-media men’s boots from The North Face and Khombu. Jonathon Kambouris

