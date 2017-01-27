Shop the Trend: Timberland–Like Lace-up Hiker Boots

View Slideshow Tod's lace-up boots. Courtesy of Farfetch.

Ever since pre-fall and fall ’17 collections debuted Timberland-style boots, we’ve been hooked on the trend. Off the runway, Gigi Hadid collaborated with Stuart Weitzman on the Gigi boot, a lace-up style that comes in three colorways. Rihanna teamed up with Manolo Blahnik for a remake of the iconic style. And at last year’s Met Gala, actresses Alicia Vikander and Michelle Williams and singer Selena Gomez donned Louis Vuitton’s rendition of the boot.

Peep the gallery ahead to shop the trend featuring the likes of Prada, Saint Laurent, Gianvito Rossi and more.

Gigi Hadid wearing her Stuart Weitzman Gigi boots. Splash.

Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik Fallon in suede coffee.