15 Pineapple, Watermelon and Other Fruit Shoes That Are On Trend This Summer

Beautiful warm weather may be in the cards this summer for this 4th of July, but we’re also forecasting a tropical shoe trend that’s undoubtedly taking over this season. Major brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Charlotte Olympia and Gucci are all on board with the style, and so are we.

Charlotte Olympia’s Wish You Were Here Fruit Salad slippers. Courtesy Image.

Ahead, you’ll find our roundup of kicks that will make you feel like you’re in paradise and even inspire you to book that dream vacation you’ve been thinking about. From pineapple-printed sneakers to watermelon-embellished mules, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to relax and embrace the look.

