11 Fun Sandals Under $150 (Plus Nail Polish to Match) for Your Winter Escape

View Slideshow Alice & Olivia Carly flip-flops, $48; Lyst.com. Givenchy Beauty nail polish, $23; Barneys.com.

The temperatures are dropping and the snow is piling up, which means its time to hop on a plane to a tropical destination filled with sunshine and palm trees.

But before boarding the flight, consider updating your beach wardrobe with some fun new flip-flops that won’t break the bank.

To help with the shopping process, FN has scoured the market to pick 11 playful styles that are all priced under $150, from popular sandal brands like Havaianas and Birkenstock, as well as fashion labels including Alice & Olivia and Rebecca Minkoff.

And because we know how a pedicure can suffer in the winter months, we’ve picked nail colors that complement the sandals either by highlighting a key shade or creating a chic tone-on-tone look.

For instance, for this Sam Edelman thong with a printed ankle wrap, we’ve continued the bright color story with YSL’s Le Orange Mat nail lacquer.

Sam Edelman Giliana sandals, $90; Net-a-porter.com. YSL nail polish, $28; YSLbeautyus.com

But when it comes to Melissa’s popular Harmony Bow sandal, a matching blush polish from Opi creates a sweet pairing.

Melissa Harmony Bow III flip-flop, $55; Nordstrom.com. Opi nail polish, $12.50, Macys.com

Click through the slideshow to see more budget-friendly sandal styles:

