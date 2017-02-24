5 Top Fashion Directors Reveal the Shoes You Have to Own This Fall

Several months remain before leaves begin to flutter from tree branches and the aroma of pumpkin spice lattes fills the air. Nevertheless, it’s never too early to start getting your fall wardrobe in tip-top shape.

To make sure you’re well-equipped to do just that, Footwear News has enlisted the best and brightest in the fashion industry reveal the trends destined to heat things up this fall.

Read on for the trends your closet shouldn’t be without.

“Sock runner styles are particularly hot with Balenciaga’s introduction now hitting stores one of the best. Crepe soles are also finding traction, cropping up in the casual dress category and athletic. Hybrids with sneaker uppers and crepe wedge soles feel like nice updates of the Wallabee. And desert boots are [back]: Prada’s studded pony and Gucci’s embellished versions are real standouts.” — Bruce Pask, men’s fashion director, Bergdorf Goodman

“Novelty footwear is the biggest news in fashion right now. This year there is a shift from basic neutrals to color, embellishment and shine. Feminine footwear [is also making] a return, starring the pump in novelty fabrics: brocade, satin, metallic and embellished hardware. Get ready for narrow heels with pointed-toe characters, from kittens to high stilettos. Over-the-knee slouch boots are making a statement. The motorcycle boot, platform boot and utility boot are symbols of the 2017 rebellious punk movement, offering a counterbalance to feminine footwear.” — Stephanie Solomon, VP & director of fashion, Lord & Taylor

“The overall tone for fall continues in a rich and emotional direction. [The major themes] are embroidered and jeweled details, satin and velvet with more innovation — [such as] crushed, panne or Devoré. Personally, I am crushing over kitten-heel booties with an ’80s twist.” — Ana Maria Pimentel, fashion director for women’s accessories, Neiman Marcus

“Novelty in footwear continues for the fall season. Velvet was everywhere and continues to be a strong fabric for fall. We are calling it the ‘new suede,’ as designers are using it for all seasons. Booties in luxe fabrics such as brocade, velvet, metallic leathers and lace look directional for the fall season. The pump and stiletto heels are on our radar. The ballet flat also made a comeback this past season, and we do not see signs of the trend slowing down.” — Roopal Patel, SVP & fashion director, Saks Fifth Avenue

“Flats became an important new silhouette this spring, and we know there is opportunity here. In addition, we expect to see many more pointy-toe pumps, booties and boots — and from a fashion point of view, [we] know our customer will respond. Fashion utility hikers will also become a key fashion silhouette. The biggest story continues to be decorative fabrications and embellishments as well as the emergence of satin in all silhouettes.” — Elizabeth Kanfer, footwear fashion director, Nordstrom