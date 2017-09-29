5 Statement Shoes to Amp Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

New season, new wardrobe.

Fall is officially in full swing, and it’s time to bring out the boots. And yes, while boots in all forms are a major trend this season, you’re going to need a pump, too. Following some of fall’s top trends, including velvet, these Dolce & Gabbana heels will surely make a statement.

In claret red, the Italian label embellished its chunky block heel an array of crystals, faux pearls and heritage plaques.

Dolce & Gabbana embellished pump, $1,195; net-a-porter.com

For those wishing they could have Saint Laurent’s $10,000 slouch boot in their closet this season, here’s an alternative: Jessica Simpson’s Layzer boot. Complete with the similar slouch detailing and sparkling crystals, the design is available in a pewter color (seen below) or black and at an affordable price.

Jessica Simpson Layzer embellished slouch boot, $168.95; nordstrom.com

Another hot trend is the white boot — in many different iterations. Here, buzzy brand Off-White, headed by designer Virgil Abloh, offers an ankle bootie straight from the runway. The shoes feature velvet sole detailing and white antiqued leather, and they come with instructions. “For Walking” is printed on the pointed toes.

Off-White For Walking leather ankle boot, $1,190; net-a-porter.com

Who doesn’t love a combat boot? Amping up the classic military-inspired style, Ash added a triple buckle to the boot, giving it that extra flair. The Razor boot has been seen on Delilah Hamlin and Kaia Gerber so far this season.

Ash Razor leather boot, $250; ashusa.com

Last but not least, the sock boot makes its return. Both Vetements and Balenciaga were key players in bringing back the trendy style for fall, but many other brands have their own offering. Stuart Weitzman, for example, offers its Cling stretch bootie in a shape-hugging stretch shaft, seen here in a blue velvety suede.

Stuart Weitzman Cling stretch bootie, $575; nordstrom.com

