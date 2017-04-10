9 Cool California Shoe Brands to Wear to Coachella

A selection of sandals from Beek. Courtesy of brand

Headed to California for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts extravaganza and feeling some wardrobe anxiety? Not to worry.

While it’s certain that most festival-goers will be sporting the latest in trendy-wear, to truly get into the West Coast spirit, try packing shoes from one of these California-based brands.

Not only will you be supporting local businesses, but you’ll also gain insider cred with the SoCal crowd.

BEEK

Former co-workers Birgit Klett and Kenna Florie launched their California sandal brand in 2015, with a collection of handmade looks featuring a signature molded arch. Produced in Guadalajara, Mexico, the sandals represent serious craftsmanship.“It takes two days to make every single sandal,” Klett told FN in 2015.

Beek’s The Raven woven leather sandal, $320; Revolve.com

ANINE BING

A well-known model and singer in Denmark and Sweden, Anine Bing converted a healthy online audience — drawn to her nonchalant personal style — into a successful namesake label of clothing, shoes and accessories that captures what California dressing means now.

Anine Bing’s studded Charlie boots, $658; Farfetch.com

SEAVEES

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based SeaVees is a historic brand that re-emerged in 2008 with sneakers that pay homage to the Golden State. Case in point: style names such as Hermosa, Monterey and Baja. The brand has built such a strong following that U.K.-based firm Pentland Brands acquired the label in March for an undisclosed sum.

Trina Turk x SeaVees Coppelia collab sneaker, $78; Seavees.com

NEWBARK

Since launching Newbark in 2009 with chic slipper flats, sisters Marjan and Maryam Malakpour have proudly embossed their soles with “Handmade in Los Angeles.” Over the years, they have expanded the line to include boots, loafers and slides worthy of their rock-star clientele.

Newbark’s Melanie suede-trimmed metallic loafer, $550; Net-a-porter.com

TEVA

The outdoor sandal brand, a division of Goleta, Calif.-based Deckers Brands, continues to up its fashion game each season. Just last month, Teva released a new limited-edition men’s sandal that was created in partnership with hip San Francisco streetwear designer Benny Gold.

Teva x Benny Gold men’s sandal, $60; Teva.com

ATHLETIC PROPULSION LABS

Since launching APL in 2010, L.A.-based twins Adam and Ryan Goldston have disrupted the sneaker market (and racked up an impressive array of retailers, along with a slew of Kardashian supporters) with their innovative materials and performance-driven technology.

APL’s Ascend women’s sneaker, $185; Bandier.com

RAINBOW SANDALS

When it comes to making classic flip-flops, few have as much experience as Jay “Sparky” Longley, founder of Rainbow Sandals. “I started outside the Sawdust Festival [in the early 1970s], but got kicked out for selling sandals in their parking lot,” he confessed to FN a couple of years ago. His flip-flops are still manufactured the same way they have been since 1974 — many at the brand’s factory in San Clemente, Calif.

Rainbow men’s leather flip-flop in espresso, $56; Nordstrom.com

SBICCA

This 97-year-old company is not only based in California, but manufactures some footwear styles there as well, in its 40,000-sq.-ft. factory. The label is best known for its youthful, bohemian look, including boots made out of vintage leathers and sandals featuring fringe, embroidery and natural jute materials.

Sbicca’s Xandra laced boot, $121; Sbicca.com

VANS

Few brands are as synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll as Vans. The Cypress, Calif.-based sneaker brand has been a fixture on the music scene for generations — even before launching its own Warped Tour series. Fans of the brand have plenty of choices, from iconic styles like the Old Skool and Classic Slip-on to new releases such as a recent collab with Opening Ceremony.

Vans for Opening Ceremony Glitter sneaker, $110; Openingceremony.com

