Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week Men’s: Christopher Raeburn’s All-Weather Sneakers

Known for his utilitarian aesthetic and affinity for camouflage prints, London-based designer Christopher Raeburn has always been drawn to stories of adventures and exploring.
For spring ’18, he revisited “The Long Walk,” a book he had read as a kid that narrates the story of the late Polish army lieutenant Slavomir Rawicz of escaping a labor camp in Siberia in 1941, and walking through the Gobi Desert, Tibet and the Himalayas to India.
Inspired by his childhood tale, Raeburn set out to create all-weather garments and shoes that were light and could withstand “desert, wind and sun.” On the footwear front, the offer was naturally sneaker-heavy, with some of the standouts including high-top leather sneakers featuring oversized straps and chunky gripped soles in a neutral palette of gray, black and khaki. Some of the pairs featured backless straps. Another highlight included pairs of ankle-length shoes made of stretchy fabrics that fit the foot like a glove and maximized movement and flexibility.
They were worn with tracksuits, layered over billowing mackintoshes and loosely tailored coats, as well as edgy tops made of see-through tulle netting. Even though not necessarily desert-worthy, the sneakers are sure to sit well with all the adventurous types that embrace Raeburn’s traditionally rugged aesthetic.