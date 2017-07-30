7 Shoes Inspired by Top Beauty Trends

View Slideshow Aquazzura pink velvet platform sandals inspired by pink eyeshadow. Net-a-Porter; Kylie Cosmetics/Instagram

These days, you can hardly open your Instagram without scrolling past a post showing off someone’s ultra-glam beauty look.

With Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West getting into the beauty game recently, and the rise to prominence of celebrity makeup artists and beauty bloggers, it’s easy to incorporate new beauty ideas into your routine. Turns out you can also incorporate some top beauty trends into your footwear — and they might just have the same prettying effect.

Love Kardashian West’s signature nude lips? Try a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s classic BB pump in a nude suede. The star also loves a “no-makeup” makeup look, which gives the effect that one isn’t wearing any makeup at all. Blahnik’s clear ankle-strap sandals give your feet the same look.

Lily Collins often opts for a bold lip on the red carpet, so we found a pair of Balenciaga fitted boots that matched her wine-colored lips. You could even match your lips to your outfit, like Gigi Hadid did recently in all-blue.

Kylie Jenner is a fan of pink eyeshadow hues, ranging from peach to bright pink — Aquazzura’s blush pink platform sandals are the perfect way to emulate the pink eyeshadow trend.

