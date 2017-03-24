People at Tokyo Fashion Week Aren’t That Obsessed With Gucci Loafers

View Slideshow Gucci loafers. Matthew Sperzel

Has the Gucci loafer finally seen its day?

In Tokyo, maybe. Our street-style photographer only captured two people at Tokyo Fashion Week wearing the super-popular shoe that has covered the streets of fashion weeks in New York, Milan and Paris for several seasons now. One wore the fur-lined slide and the other a snake-embroidered pair.

Gucci loafers. Matthew Sperzel

Truthfully, it comes as a welcome relief. It seemed about time to change things up, and Tokyo certainly brings an eclectic offering of footwear. So what did we see? There were plenty of sneakers, but people in Tokyo don’t tend to go with the typical sneaker of the moment. Instead, we saw gold and printed Adidas sneakers and a pair of Vans with a face on them.

Adidas sneakers. Matthew Sperzel

Adidas sneakers. Matthew Sperzel

Vans sneakers. Matthew Sperzel

There was also some interesting legwear, with people in Tokyo unafraid to mix prints and colors.

Shoes on the street in Tokyo. Matthew Sperzel

Shoes on the street in Tokyo. Matthew Sperzel

Shoes on the street in Tokyo. Matthew Sperzel

Only time will tell whether the Gucci loafer is a street-style pick of the past. But if Tokyo is any indication, there could be room for a new street-style footwear favorite.

Click through the gallery to see more street style at Tokyo Fashion Week.

Want more?

Street Style at Tokyo Fashion Week Fall ’17

Riccardo Tisci Discusses the Nike Air Max 97’s Impact on Street Style

Street Style at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017